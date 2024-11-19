Karnataka Unveils Bold Initiatives at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024

At the 27th Edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made a landmark announcement, unveiling India's first Global Capability Centers (GCC) policy. This policy is seen as a future-oriented step towards encouraging innovation, growth, and sustainable development. The summit is organized by the Department of Electronics, IT, Bt, Government of Karnataka, and the Software Technology Parks of India.

Themed 'Unbound,' this year's summit celebrates the transcending power of technology, promoting global partnerships and cutting-edge advancements. Siddaramaiah emphasized Karnataka's steadfast commitment to nurturing innovation and inclusive growth. He announced the establishment of three global innovation districts in Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Belagavi as part of this initiative.

The launch of the Nipuna Karnataka Logo marked the start of a transformative skills initiative aimed at enhancing the global competitiveness of local talent. Collaborations with tech giants such as Microsoft, Intel, Accenture, IBM, and the BFSI Consortium will drive the Nipuna initiative, aiming to train 100,000 trainees annually, focusing on in-demand skills like AI, fintech, and cybersecurity.

Significant plans include the establishment of a Centre of Excellence on AI in Bengaluru, envisioned as a hub for AI startups. This initiative, led by the IIT Alumni Center Bangalore in collaboration with the government, will provide startups access to capital, mentorship, and industry partnerships. Another major announcement was the Startup Springboard program at BTS 2024, designed to support Karnataka's startups with investor connections, mentorship, and innovation infrastructure.

The summit will host a multi-stage conference across six tracks, featuring international participation from more than 50 countries, offering diverse perspectives and collaboration opportunities. Notably, the Venture Connect Program will assemble over 50 leading global investors. Strategic Roundtable Meetings will focus on AI/ GovTech solutions aimed at reshaping governance and accelerating Karnataka's digital growth.

