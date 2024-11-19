Left Menu

Train Collision Averted: No Injuries in Jharkhand Derailment

A passenger train coach derailed in Jharkhand's Deoghar district after being struck by an asbestos-filled truck. The incident occurred at a railway crossing, causing no injuries. Efforts are underway to restore normal train operations with the use of a crane.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 19-11-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 18:26 IST
  • India

A passenger train coach derailed in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Tuesday after being struck by a truck at a railway crossing. No injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred at the Rohini Nawadih crossing on the Madhupur-Jasidih section around 2 p.m., officials confirmed.

According to Eastern Railways CPRO Kaushik Mitra, the truck attempted to cross while the gatesman was lowering the barrier, leading to the collision. The impact caused four wheels of the first coach to derail. Fortunately, no passengers were harmed during the incident.

A team has been dispatched to the scene to lift the derailed coach using a crane. Mitra stated that normal train operations on the affected track are expected to resume shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

