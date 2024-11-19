Left Menu

ESIC's Workforce Enrollment Surges by 9% in September 2024

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) witnessed a 9% increase in new worker enrollments, reaching 20.58 lakh in September 2024. This growth highlights a significant boost in social security coverage, particularly for young and female employees, according to the labor ministry's provisional payroll data.

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) reported a remarkable rise of over nine percent in new worker enrollments under its ESI Scheme for September 2024, according to payroll data.

Comparative figures show that 20.58 lakh new employees were registered, marking a stark increase from 18.88 lakh in the same month of the previous year, stated the labor ministry.

The data further revealed that 23,043 new establishments were incorporated under the ESI Scheme in September, extending social security to a broader workforce. Notably, nearly 49% of these new additions are individuals aged 25 years or younger.

