Left Menu

Walmart's Global Surge: Flipkart's Big Billion Boost

Walmart's international sales saw a significant boost from Flipkart's 'Big Billion Days' event, contributing to a 12.4% growth in sales. Walmart's e-commerce and advertising sectors experienced notable growth, with Flipkart leading the charge. The timing of the event played a crucial role in these results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 19:07 IST
Walmart's Global Surge: Flipkart's Big Billion Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Walmart, the US retail powerhouse, announced on Tuesday that its international sales received a substantial boost in the third quarter, fueled by the 'Big Billion Days' sales event from its Indian subsidiary, Flipkart.

The retail giant, which adheres to a February-January financial year, reported international sales amounting to USD 31.5 billion, reflecting a 12.4% growth in constant currency terms. The sales momentum was significantly driven by Flipkart, along with contributions from operations in Mexico and China.

Walmart International's e-commerce sales impressively surged by 43%, with Flipkart leading through marketplace and delivery services. The advertising segment also saw a 50% uptick, powered by Flipkart's initiatives. Nevertheless, while the timing of the Big Billion Days event bolstered sales, it also partially offset Walmart's overall gross profit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024