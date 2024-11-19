Walmart's Global Surge: Flipkart's Big Billion Boost
Walmart's international sales saw a significant boost from Flipkart's 'Big Billion Days' event, contributing to a 12.4% growth in sales. Walmart's e-commerce and advertising sectors experienced notable growth, with Flipkart leading the charge. The timing of the event played a crucial role in these results.
- Country:
- India
Walmart, the US retail powerhouse, announced on Tuesday that its international sales received a substantial boost in the third quarter, fueled by the 'Big Billion Days' sales event from its Indian subsidiary, Flipkart.
The retail giant, which adheres to a February-January financial year, reported international sales amounting to USD 31.5 billion, reflecting a 12.4% growth in constant currency terms. The sales momentum was significantly driven by Flipkart, along with contributions from operations in Mexico and China.
Walmart International's e-commerce sales impressively surged by 43%, with Flipkart leading through marketplace and delivery services. The advertising segment also saw a 50% uptick, powered by Flipkart's initiatives. Nevertheless, while the timing of the Big Billion Days event bolstered sales, it also partially offset Walmart's overall gross profit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Vietnam's New Data Law: A Threat to Tech Growth?
Switzerland and World Bank Partner to Drive Green and Resilient Growth in Viet Nam's Major Cities
Rushil Decor Unveils Expansive Growth Plans with Jumbo Laminate and Plywood Initiatives
Niva Bupa's Launch to Market: IPO Set to Fuel Growth
MENA Economic Outlook 2024: Challenges, Opportunities, and Growth Prospects