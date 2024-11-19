Walmart's Global Surge: Flipkart's Big Billion Boost

Walmart, the US retail powerhouse, announced on Tuesday that its international sales received a substantial boost in the third quarter, fueled by the 'Big Billion Days' sales event from its Indian subsidiary, Flipkart.

The retail giant, which adheres to a February-January financial year, reported international sales amounting to USD 31.5 billion, reflecting a 12.4% growth in constant currency terms. The sales momentum was significantly driven by Flipkart, along with contributions from operations in Mexico and China.

Walmart International's e-commerce sales impressively surged by 43%, with Flipkart leading through marketplace and delivery services. The advertising segment also saw a 50% uptick, powered by Flipkart's initiatives. Nevertheless, while the timing of the Big Billion Days event bolstered sales, it also partially offset Walmart's overall gross profit.

(With inputs from agencies.)