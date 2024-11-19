Dancing on the Edge: The Bullish Sentiment in U.S. Markets

The bullish sentiment in U.S. stock markets remains high as Wall Street's main indices continue to break records, a rally driven by the Federal Reserve's shift away from interest rate hikes a year ago. The Nasdaq has seen gains over 50%, while Nvidia's stock price has surged a remarkable 250%.

Furthermore, corporate debt yield spreads over Treasuries have narrowed significantly, signaling potential overvaluation. Analysts from Morgan Stanley and HSBC maintain a cautiously optimistic outlook for U.S. equities, though they highlight immense uncertainty from new fiscal and trade policies under the upcoming administration.

Crucially, if interest rates surpass the 10-year Treasury yield threshold of 4.5%, it could lead to significant market disruption. Yet, investor optimism remains buoyant, driven by fear of missing out, despite analysts' mixed predictions for the future performance of the markets.

