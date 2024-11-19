Odisha's Vision: A Renewable Energy Leader and Investment Hub

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi underscored the state's burgeoning potential in renewable energy and petrochemicals during the Odisha Industry Roundtable, held in collaboration with FICCI and Enterprise Singapore. Majhi, through his engagement on the social media platform X, declared the government's resolute commitment to positioning Odisha at the forefront of renewable energy advancement, marking significant strides in this pivotal sector.

The Chief Minister extended an open invitation to industry leaders for the 'Utkarsh Odisha Conclave 2025', slated for January 28-29 in Bhubaneswar. In another development, Majhi conducted in-depth discussions with Hardik Gesota, head of India Private Funds at Capital Land Investments, to strategize on boosting infrastructure funding within Odisha. This discussion paved the way for potential collaborations aimed at propelling the state's developmental agenda forward.

Further, Majhi dialogued with Yash Lohia, Executive Director of Indorama, regarding the establishment of a PET recycling plant in Khordha. The plant, a substantial venture with an investment exceeding Rs 350 crore, stands to align with Odisha's vision of robust growth.

Majhi's visit to Singapore holds strategic significance as Odisha, situated along India's eastern seaboard, steadily emerges as a prime investment hub in the Bay of Bengal rim, particularly for petrochemicals and chemicals. On a detailed tour of the Surbana Jurong Petrochemicals Complex, the delegation gained critical insights from Singapore's world-class petrochemical processing infrastructure, intending to apply these insights to enhance Odisha's Petroleum, Chemicals, and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIR) at Paradip.

The visit also involved a key government-to-government dialogue with Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Commerce, Gan Kim Yong. During this meeting, Majhi conveyed Odisha's rich maritime legacy and invited Singaporean firms to invest in the state, ensuring a favorable investment climate. The delegation also extended an invitation to the Deputy Prime Minister to participate in the forthcoming 'Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025'.

