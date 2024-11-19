Left Menu

E-commerce Giants Under Scrutiny for FDI Violations

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal criticized e-commerce giants for violating Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) norms. He highlighted concerns about predatory pricing and questioned Amazon's recent USD 1 billion investment in India. The Enforcement Directorate is investigating these violations, probing several vendors linked to major platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 20:25 IST
E-commerce Giants Under Scrutiny for FDI Violations
Piyush Goyal
  • Country:
  • India

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has raised concerns over foreign direct investment norms being flouted by e-commerce companies operating in India. During a recent address, he emphasized that these companies must adhere to the country's laws, both in letter and spirit.

Goyal's statements come amidst ongoing investigations by the Enforcement Directorate into alleged FDI violations by major e-commerce players like Amazon and Flipkart. The probe has seen searches across multiple states and involves key vendors associated with these platforms.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) also alleges these firms hurt small retailers by not respecting existing rules, which mandate that e-commerce entities should only facilitate third-party sellers without holding inventory or influencing sales pricing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024