Left Menu

UK-India Free Trade Agreement Talks Set to Resume in 2025: A New Era of Economic Partnership

The UK India Business Council applauds the scheduled resumption of Free Trade Agreement negotiations between India and the UK in early 2025. This decision follows discussions between British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The FTA aims to boost jobs and economic prosperity for both countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-11-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 20:45 IST
UK-India Free Trade Agreement Talks Set to Resume in 2025: A New Era of Economic Partnership
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK India Business Council (UKIBC) has expressed enthusiasm over the resumption of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) talks between India and the UK, slated to begin anew in early 2025. This development comes on the heels of a significant announcement from British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office following his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 Summit in Brazil.

The UKIBC, a key player in advocating bilateral trade and investment, has been actively facilitating FTA discussions since January 2022. Kevin McCole, UKIBC Managing Director, described the upcoming negotiations as a promising chapter in UK-India relations. 'Negotiations are complex, involving the world's fifth and sixth largest economies, but securing a fair and comprehensive deal remains essential,' McCole emphasized.

Despite the challenges posed by election cycles in both countries, which temporarily stalled talks, there has been a firm commitment on both sides to make the FTA a reality. UKIBC noted that a substantial number of FTA chapters have already been discussed, underscoring the potential to enhance bilateral trade, which was valued at GBP 42 billion as of June 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024