A private bus caught fire near Dhaula Kuan on Tuesday evening. The Delhi Fire Service responded promptly, deploying three fire tenders to the scene. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and efforts to extinguish the blaze are ongoing. Further details are awaited from the officials.
In a significant incident on Tuesday evening, a private bus was engulfed in flames near Dhaula Kuan, raising safety concerns.
Emergency services received a distress call at approximately 8.15 pm. The Delhi Fire Service quickly responded by dispatching three fire tenders to combat the fire.
Thankfully, no injuries have been reported amid ongoing operations to extinguish the flames. Authorities are continuing their investigation, and further details will be released as they become available.
