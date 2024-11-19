In a significant incident on Tuesday evening, a private bus was engulfed in flames near Dhaula Kuan, raising safety concerns.

Emergency services received a distress call at approximately 8.15 pm. The Delhi Fire Service quickly responded by dispatching three fire tenders to combat the fire.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported amid ongoing operations to extinguish the flames. Authorities are continuing their investigation, and further details will be released as they become available.

(With inputs from agencies.)