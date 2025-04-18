Trump's Deadline Diplomacy: U.S. Pressures for Russia-Ukraine Peace

U.S. President Donald Trump is considering abandoning efforts to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Rubio highlighted that without significant progress soon, Trump is ready to focus on other priorities. This statement follows increasing frustrations over stagnant negotiations.

Initially, Trump aimed for a swift resolution during his campaign but later extended his timeline as challenges arose. The ongoing diplomatic impasse underscores the complex geopolitical landscape facing current administration efforts.

