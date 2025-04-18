Left Menu

Trump's Deadline Diplomacy: U.S. Pressures for Russia-Ukraine Peace

U.S. President Donald Trump, through Secretary of State Marco Rubio, has set a brief deadline for brokering a Russia-Ukraine peace deal. Rubio indicated that Trump would abandon the peace effort in days if no progress is evident, signaling growing frustration over stalling negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 13:01 IST
Trump's Deadline Diplomacy: U.S. Pressures for Russia-Ukraine Peace

U.S. President Donald Trump is considering abandoning efforts to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Rubio highlighted that without significant progress soon, Trump is ready to focus on other priorities. This statement follows increasing frustrations over stagnant negotiations.

Initially, Trump aimed for a swift resolution during his campaign but later extended his timeline as challenges arose. The ongoing diplomatic impasse underscores the complex geopolitical landscape facing current administration efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025