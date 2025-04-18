Trump's Deadline Diplomacy: U.S. Pressures for Russia-Ukraine Peace
U.S. President Donald Trump, through Secretary of State Marco Rubio, has set a brief deadline for brokering a Russia-Ukraine peace deal. Rubio indicated that Trump would abandon the peace effort in days if no progress is evident, signaling growing frustration over stalling negotiations.
U.S. President Donald Trump is considering abandoning efforts to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Rubio highlighted that without significant progress soon, Trump is ready to focus on other priorities. This statement follows increasing frustrations over stagnant negotiations.
Initially, Trump aimed for a swift resolution during his campaign but later extended his timeline as challenges arose. The ongoing diplomatic impasse underscores the complex geopolitical landscape facing current administration efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
