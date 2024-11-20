Nvidia Earnings: A Global Market Catalyst

European and global financial markets are on edge as investors await the earnings release from Nvidia, the world's most valuable company with a $3.6 trillion market cap. The company's performance is expected to trigger a significant $300 billion shift in market value, likely making for a tumultuous trading day.

Asian markets saw mixed outcomes with Japanese shares declining by 0.4%. Meanwhile, Wall Street futures remained steady, and European stock futures suggested a muted opening. Investors continue to monitor geopolitical developments involving Ukraine and Russia, as well as surges in Bitcoin amid expectations of a crypto-friendly stance from the incoming U.S. administration.

Ahead of Nvidia's report, eyes are also on British and Canadian inflation data, both of which could influence future interest rate decisions by respective central banks. Notably, several key figures, including ECB President Christine Lagarde and U.S. Federal Reserve officials, are scheduled to speak, potentially impacting global financial strategies.

