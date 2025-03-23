Left Menu

Aerial Assault: Russia's Drone Blitz Over Ukraine

In a massive overnight operation, Russia launched 147 drones, targeting multiple areas in Ukraine. Ukrainian air defenses thwarted many of these threats, destroying 97 drones, while 25 drones failed to hit their objectives, as reported by the Ukrainian air force on the Telegram messaging platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 12:32 IST
Aerial Assault: Russia's Drone Blitz Over Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia executed a large-scale drone offensive overnight, deploying 147 drones over several regions of Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian air force's report on Sunday.

In response, Ukrainian air defense successfully neutralized 97 of these drones. Additionally, 25 drones failed to hit their intended targets, minimizing potential damage.

The disclosure was made in a statement by the air force on the Telegram messaging platform, highlighting ongoing tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025