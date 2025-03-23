Aerial Assault: Russia's Drone Blitz Over Ukraine

Russia executed a large-scale drone offensive overnight, deploying 147 drones over several regions of Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian air force's report on Sunday.

In response, Ukrainian air defense successfully neutralized 97 of these drones. Additionally, 25 drones failed to hit their intended targets, minimizing potential damage.

The disclosure was made in a statement by the air force on the Telegram messaging platform, highlighting ongoing tensions in the region.

