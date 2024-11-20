India and Australia Forge Strategic Renewable Energy Partnership

In a significant move, India and Australia have forged a strategic partnership focusing on renewable energy and are advancing towards a comprehensive economic cooperation agreement. This collaboration was announced during the second India-Australia annual conclave, held on the margins of the G20 summit.

The meeting addressed crucial issues such as defence, security, science, and education. Both Prime Ministers Modi and Albanese reaffirmed their long-term vision for defence cooperation, aiming to boost regional peace and security through collective strength and collaboration.

The Renewable Energy Partnership will focus on cooperation in solar energy, green hydrogen, and investment in energy-related projects. The comprehensive economic agreement seeks to enhance bilateral economic potential, building on the success of the 2022 Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement.

