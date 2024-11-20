IndiGo Expands Its Wings: Direct Chennai-Penang Flight Launched

In a significant expansion of its international routes, IndiGo has announced the launch of a new direct flight service between Chennai and Penang starting December 21.

This marks the airline's third destination in Malaysia, supplementing existing services to Kuala Lumpur and Langkawi.

According to IndiGo, the new Chennai-Penang route will cater to growing travel demand, enhancing both business and leisure connectivity at competitive prices. With 28 weekly flights now set to operate to Malaysia, IndiGo further cements its role in bolstering tourism and trade links.

