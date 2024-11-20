Left Menu

Boosting Global Appeal: JIS Certification for Indian Steel

A delegation from Japan Quality Assurance Organization (JQA) has expressed interest in testing Indian steel products for Japanese Industrial Standards (JIS) certification. This collaboration could boost the reputation of Indian-made steel, making it more competitive in Japanese and global markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 18:07 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 18:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A significant opportunity has emerged for Indian steel manufacturers as a delegation from the Japan Quality Assurance Organization (JQA) explores collaborations for certifying Indian products under Japanese Industrial Standards (JIS). This move, announced on Wednesday, highlights the potential for Indian steel to enhance its global appeal.

Led by Deputy Director Toshihiko Komitie, the JQA team visited the National Test House (NTH) in Chennai to witness the facility's advanced testing equipment, including high-voltage testing apparatus. Both parties discussed the potential for a long-term partnership, aiming to make NTH a pivotal resource for JIS certification of Indian products for export to Japan.

The collaboration aligns with NTH's comprehensive testing capabilities and global quality assurance standards, supporting Indian manufacturers in high-demand sectors. With JIS certification, Indian steel can improve its reputation in the international market, becoming more competitive, particularly in Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

