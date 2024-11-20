Unraveling the Gain Bitcoin Scam: A Deep Dive into the Ponzi Scheme and Political Intrigue

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken a significant step in the ongoing Rs 6,600-crore Gain Bitcoin ponzi scam by summoning Gaurav Mehta, an audit company employee.

This latest development follows the emergence of purported audio tapes involving Maharashtra political leaders discussing potential encashment of the cryptocurrency in question.

Working under the Supreme Court's instructions, the CBI has been granted authority to further investigate previously filed charges, while the Enforcement Directorate probes the money laundering aspect of the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)