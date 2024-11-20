Dollar Surge: Fed's Plans and Trump's Policies

The U.S. dollar rose on Wednesday as it reignited a post-election rally, even after a minor decline in recent sessions. Investors are closely monitoring the Federal Reserve's plans on interest rates and the impact of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's proposed policies.

Despite temporary boosts for safe-haven currencies like the yen and Swiss franc, the dollar index has seen a 3% increase since the election, fueled by a belief that the Fed may slow its rate-cutting path due to inflation concerns linked to Trump's policies.

In markets, key developments also included bitcoin surpassing the $94,000 mark, benefiting from hopes of a favorable regulatory environment under Trump's administration and reports of his social media company's interest in acquiring crypto firm Bakkt.

