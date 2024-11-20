FTSE Indices React to Inflation Data Despite Sage Success

On Wednesday, the UK's FTSE 100 share index saw a decline as hotter-than-anticipated inflation figures cooled expectations for rapid interest rate cuts. This development overshadowed the positive sentiment surrounding software company Sage's promising quarterly profits.

Despite the FTSE 100 closing down 0.2%, the technology sector index surged by 6.2% to reach a record high. Sage Group reported an impressive 21% increase in operating profit, driven by a 220-basis-point margin rise, predicting further growth this year, which buoyed its shares by 18% to an all-time high.

The FTSE 250 index, focused on domestic markets, dropped 0.9% to its lowest in over three months. This drop was linked to inflation exceeding forecasts in October, surpassing the Bank of England's 2% threshold, mainly due to domestic energy tariff hikes. These figures have led traders to anticipate a cautious approach from the BoE, expecting just over a 60-basis-point rate cut by year's end.

