Dollar Dominance: The Battle Over Interest Rates and Global Markets

The U.S. dollar showed resilience on Thursday, as global traders awaited clarity on President-elect Donald Trump's policy proposals and assessed prospects for Federal Reserve rate cuts.

After pausing for three sessions, the dollar index surged towards a one-year high, buoyed by speculation that Trump's policies might spur inflation and curb future rate reductions. Market dynamics also shifted amid geopolitical tensions, notably concerning trade tariffs impacting Europe and China.

Investors are scrutinizing mixed signals from the Federal Reserve, with interest rate cut odds declining after cautious remarks by Fed governors. Elsewhere, geopolitical factors such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict are further influencing currency markets, alongside currency movements like the yen and euro, and a booming bitcoin market reflecting shifts in sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)