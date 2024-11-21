Forging the Future: India's Steel Industry on the Global Stage
Union Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy emphasizes collaboration with institutions like IISc and IITs to advance India’s steel industry for global competitiveness. He highlights the steel sector's role in nation-building and the importance of sustainability, innovation, and government support amid challenges like volatile markets and climate change imperatives.
Union Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy has underscored the need for collaboration between steelmakers and top-tier research institutions, such as the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), to enhance the global competitiveness of India's steel industry.
Speaking at the National Metallurgists Awards ceremony, Kumaraswamy lauded the steel sector as the backbone of India's industrial might, crucial for nation-building from infrastructure to defense. He stressed that collaboration and innovation, particularly in specialty steel, are imperative for advancing the industry.
With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a USD five trillion economy, Kumaraswamy assured government support through initiatives like the National Steel Policy 2017 and the PLI Scheme. He emphasized the industry's role in achieving net-zero emissions by 2070 through sustainable practices like hydrogen-based steelmaking.
(With inputs from agencies.)
