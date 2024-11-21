La Pink Welcomes Parineeti Chopra as Brand Ambassador in Clean Beauty Revolution

In a groundbreaking move for the beauty industry, La Pink, India's first beauty brand dedicated to 100 percent microplastic-free formulations, has announced the onboarding of acclaimed actress Parineeti Chopra as its inaugural brand ambassador. This partnership signifies a pivotal advancement for La Pink in its mission to redefine clean beauty standards across the nation.

Having launched with just 17 products in 2023, La Pink has swiftly expanded its line to over 60 offerings, all shaped by customer feedback. The brand's commitment to customer-centric innovation has led them to partner with Chopra, whose multifaceted personality aligns with La Pink's ethos of authenticity and self-expression. Founder and Director Nitin Jain expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, underscoring Chopra's alignment with the brand's drive to empower women and promote self-love through mindful beauty choices.

Parineeti Chopra shared her reasons for joining La Pink, lauding its dedication to eliminating microplastics from skincare products – an aspect often overlooked by other natural and organic brands. She voiced her commitment to raising awareness about the environmental and health impacts of microplastics, remarking on her personal affinity for La Pink's popular offerings, such as the Ideal Bright Serum and Vitamin C Sunscreen. With this alliance, La Pink aims to reinforce its position as a leader in eco-friendly beauty, inspiring informed consumer choices for a healthier planet.

(With inputs from agencies.)