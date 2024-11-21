CIL Eases Coal Supply: NRS Sectors to Benefit

State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) announced on Thursday its plan to supply coal beyond the normative requirement to non-regulated sectors like steel. This decision, taken on November 13, will be effective from tranche VIII linkage auction, set to commence soon.

Coal India, which produces over 80% of the country's coal, has revised its policy to allow coal supplies above the annual contracted quantity (ACQ) for non-regulated sector (NRS) customers in long-term linkage auctions. Previously, NRS end-user plants could obtain coal linkages only up to their normative requirement.

The move aims to help sectors procure coal according to their actual needs. A major highlight of the policy change includes an incentive for Coal India on supplies above 100% of ACQ, priced at 50% of the bid price. Additionally, purchasers can now transfer coal among their plants or alter transport modes without extra cost.

(With inputs from agencies.)