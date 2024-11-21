Volatile Markets: Nvidia’s Forecast, Bitcoin’s Surge, and Global Tensions
Global markets faced fluctuations as Nvidia's revenue growth forecast underwhelmed investors, while Bitcoin neared $100,000, driven by anticipated policy shifts under U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Rising tensions in the Ukraine-Russia war and Indian conglomerate Adani Group's legal troubles also impacted market dynamics, boosting dollar and gold prices.
Nvidia's revenue forecast has left investors unexcited, leading to easing global stock markets. However, Bitcoin saw a record high close to $100,000, fueled by expectations of a crypto-friendly environment under President-elect Trump.
Meanwhile, tensions in the Ukraine-Russia conflict elevated market risks, boosting gold and oil prices as investors sought safer assets amid uncertain times.
In a blow to India's benchmark equity indexes, the Adani Group faced a significant $27 billion market value hit following legal charges, impacting global market dynamics further.
