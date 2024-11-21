Left Menu

Volatile Markets: Nvidia’s Forecast, Bitcoin’s Surge, and Global Tensions

Global markets faced fluctuations as Nvidia's revenue growth forecast underwhelmed investors, while Bitcoin neared $100,000, driven by anticipated policy shifts under U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Rising tensions in the Ukraine-Russia war and Indian conglomerate Adani Group's legal troubles also impacted market dynamics, boosting dollar and gold prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 18:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nvidia's revenue forecast has left investors unexcited, leading to easing global stock markets. However, Bitcoin saw a record high close to $100,000, fueled by expectations of a crypto-friendly environment under President-elect Trump.

Meanwhile, tensions in the Ukraine-Russia conflict elevated market risks, boosting gold and oil prices as investors sought safer assets amid uncertain times.

In a blow to India's benchmark equity indexes, the Adani Group faced a significant $27 billion market value hit following legal charges, impacting global market dynamics further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

