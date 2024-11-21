China's Strategic Measures Amid Trump's Tariff Threats
In response to potential tariff hikes by the Trump administration, China has introduced new policy measures to support its export sector against foreign trade restrictions. These include expanding export credit insurance, strengthening cross-border e-commerce, and encouraging the export of specialty products, aiming for stable economic growth.
In anticipation of increased tariffs proposed by the Trump administration, China declared new policy measures on Thursday intended to shield its export sector from what it calls 'unreasonable foreign trade restrictions.'
This move seeks to counter the potential impact of a 60 percent hike in duties on Chinese exports, a threat issued by US President-elect Donald Trump that could significantly affect China's export profitability.
The policy encompasses enhancing export credit insurance and supporting export-based enterprises further, according to a notice from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce. There is also a push to bolster cross-border e-commerce, focus on specialty agricultural exports, and improve conditions for crucial energy and equipment imports.
