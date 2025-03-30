Trump's Trade War Stirs Concerns at Home and Abroad

As tensions around trade policies intensify, President Donald Trump's latest moves have sparked debates and concerns both domestically and abroad. Canada's and Mexico's protections against new U.S. auto tariffs, established in the 2018 trade agreement, may be compromised, given Trump's aggressive stance on imposing a 25% duty on global automotive imports.

The SEC is creating a partnership with Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, marking a new collaboration highlighted in internal communications. Meanwhile, Trump's proposed tariffs are expected to hit working-class car buyers hardest, given their reliance on low-cost imports.

Further fueling debates, Trump's executive order targeting federally funded museums ignites discussions on nationalism and history. Compounding the controversy, federal funding cuts have impacted several sectors, such as the recent termination of Mountaineer Food Bank's contract in West Virginia, reflecting a broader ripple effect through Trump's constituencies.

