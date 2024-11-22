Left Menu

Stone Pelting Attack Disrupts Shatabdi Express Journey

The New Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express experienced damage to its glass windows due to stone pelting between Saharanpur station and Khanalampura yard. The incident, which occurred on November 17, led to an FIR being registered. Authorities are investigating the attack as they continue their probe.

The New Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express suffered glass window damage following a stone pelting incident, police reported on Thursday.

The attack occurred on November 17, as the train journeyed between the hospital bridge and Khanalampura yard post-departure from Saharanpur station. An FIR was filed on Wednesday, authorities confirmed.

Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force swiftly responded, although the assailants had escaped by the time they arrived. Efforts are ongoing to investigate and apprehend the perpetrators of this offense.

