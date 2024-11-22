Left Menu

FAA to Address Boeing 737 MAX Engine Safety After Bird Strikes

The FAA is convening a corrective action review board to address safety concerns with the engines of Boeing 737 MAX airplanes following bird strike incidents on Southwest Airlines. Collaborating with Boeing and other agencies, the FAA aims to issue new guidelines for pilots until a permanent solution is found.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-11-2024 05:24 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 05:24 IST
  • United States

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is preparing to convene a corrective action review board to address safety concerns related to the engines of Boeing 737 MAX airplanes. This decision follows two bird strike incidents involving Southwest Airlines aircraft in 2023.

The FAA's attention is focused on the CFM LEAP-1B engine, which powers the 737 MAX. Collaborating with Boeing, CFM, and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, the FAA seeks to resolve these safety issues.

The Seattle Times reports that the FAA may issue new procedural instructions for pilots during takeoff until Boeing finalizes a permanent fix for the engine issue. Such measures could delay the certification process for Boeing's MAX 7 and MAX 10 models.

