FAA to Address Boeing 737 MAX Engine Safety After Bird Strikes

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is preparing to convene a corrective action review board to address safety concerns related to the engines of Boeing 737 MAX airplanes. This decision follows two bird strike incidents involving Southwest Airlines aircraft in 2023.

The FAA's attention is focused on the CFM LEAP-1B engine, which powers the 737 MAX. Collaborating with Boeing, CFM, and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, the FAA seeks to resolve these safety issues.

The Seattle Times reports that the FAA may issue new procedural instructions for pilots during takeoff until Boeing finalizes a permanent fix for the engine issue. Such measures could delay the certification process for Boeing's MAX 7 and MAX 10 models.

(With inputs from agencies.)