Left Menu

Zinka Logistics Makes Bumpy Market Debut After IPO

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd shares opened with a slight premium on their market debut but soon dipped below their issue price. With a sizable IPO subscription, the funds raised are intended for expanding marketing, capital base, product development, and general corporate initiatives. Zinka aims to revolutionize India's trucking industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 11:31 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 11:13 IST
Zinka Logistics Makes Bumpy Market Debut After IPO
Representative Image Image Credit: Freepik
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd debuted on the stock market with a 2.21% premium on the BSE, starting at Rs 279.05, over their issue price of Rs 273. However, the stock soon lost early gains, trading down at Rs 263.60.

At NSE, the shares opened at Rs 280.90, a 2.89% rise, but similarly declined later, ending at Rs 264.65. The company's initial public offering was oversubscribed by 1.86 times on its closing day.

Zinka, through its IPO, raised funds to support sales and marketing, strengthen capital base, and invest in product development. The company is dedicated to empowering India's truck operators with its digital platform and BlackBuck app, seeking to optimize payments, telematics, and vehicle financing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024