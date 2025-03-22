Left Menu

India-Nepal Alliance Strengthened Through 60 Years of ITEC Success

The Indian Embassy in Nepal marked the 60th ITEC Day in Kathmandu, celebrating decades of capacity-building collaboration. With Nepal's Foreign Minister Deuba as Chief Guest, discussions highlighted India's significant educational initiatives and the evolving ITEC program, which has trained over 200,000 officials globally, including 3,000 from Nepal.

Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba at the ITEC Day celebration (Photo/Indian embassy in Kathmandu). Image Credit: ANI
  • Nepal

The Indian Embassy in Nepal commemorated the 60th anniversary of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Day with an event in Kathmandu, highlighting six decades of collaboration in human resource development between India and Nepal.

Nepal's Foreign Minister, Arzu Rana Deuba, attended as Chief Guest, reminiscing about her educational experiences in India and acknowledging India's commitment to knowledge exchange and regional development. "India has been a pivotal place for Nepali students and researchers," Deuba noted, citing the country's role in fostering bilateral learnings.

Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, underscored the program's global impact, having trained over 200,000 officials from 160 countries. As Nepal remains a key participant, future expansions and customized courses are planned to align with Nepal's governmental priorities, reinforcing India-Nepal ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

