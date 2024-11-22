Left Menu

Ola Electric's Major Workforce Restructuring Amid Service Backlash

Ola Electric Mobility is undergoing a significant restructuring exercise, resulting in 500 job cuts across various verticals and levels. This move, aimed at optimizing the workforce for better margins and profitability, comes as the company faces scrutiny over its aftersales service and a probe into service complaints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 14:05 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 14:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Ola Electric Mobility is set to cut 500 jobs as part of a major restructuring initiative, sources disclosed recently. This downsizing spans multiple verticals and levels, commencing in the September quarter.

The company, which has faced criticism for inadequate aftersales service, has gradually been eliminating redundant roles since July, according to insiders. The restructuring is anticipated to conclude by month-end.

Ola's aim in this exercise is to streamline its workforce, thereby enhancing profit margins. This development follows the Central Consumer Protection Authority's order for a detailed probe due to complaints about Ola Electric's service and product deficiencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

