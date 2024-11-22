B.R. Goyal Infrastructure Sets Stage for IPO with BSE Approval

Mumbai, November 22: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has given the green light to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus submitted by B.R. Goyal Infrastructure Limited, marking an important step towards their impending Initial Public Offering (IPO). As part of its growth strategy, the company aims to expand its operations through acquisitions and other strategic initiatives.

B.R. Goyal Infrastructure Limited plans to raise funds by issuing 6,432,000 equity shares, each valued at Rs10, to support capital expenditures, address working capital needs, and propel its growth objectives. To facilitate this process, Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited has been appointed as the Book Running Lead Manager, while Link Intime India Private Limited will serve as the Registrar to the Issue.

Recognized for its expertise in construction and infrastructure development, B.R. Goyal Infrastructure Limited offers comprehensive EPC services. These services encompass road and highway construction, commercial complexes, industrial parks, and housing projects, mainly catering to government departments. The firm boasts a diversified portfolio that includes expertise in civil construction, ready-mix concrete production, wind power generation, toll collection, and residential plotting.

