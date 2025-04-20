Delhi's Quest for Transparency: Tackling Water Woes & Construction Hazards
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched 1,111 GPS-enabled water tankers to combat corruption and enhance transparency. Monitoring via a new app aims to end the tanker mafia's control. Gupta also called for strict penalties against officials responsible for non-compliant construction following a fatal building collapse in Mustafabad.
In an initiative aimed at combating corruption and inefficiency in Delhi's water supply, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday flagged off 1,111 GPS-enabled water tankers. Through the introduction of a new mobile application, residents can now monitor these tankers' locations, aiming to eliminate the notorious 'tanker mafia' and ensure transparency in water distribution.
Gupta openly criticized the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) administration for system leaks that allowed corruption to thrive under the guise of tanker mafias. According to her, the new system ensures that water, now more trackable than ever, reaches its intended destinations, boosting accountability and public trust.
Addressing another urgent concern, Gupta expressed dismay at recent tragic incidents due to unstable buildings. She emphasized holding responsible officials accountable for violations leading to weak constructions and called for stringent measures against contractors. This follows a grave building collapse in Mustafabad that claimed four lives, underscoring the need for safety enforcement in construction practices.
