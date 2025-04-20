Left Menu

Delhi's Quest for Transparency: Tackling Water Woes & Construction Hazards

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched 1,111 GPS-enabled water tankers to combat corruption and enhance transparency. Monitoring via a new app aims to end the tanker mafia's control. Gupta also called for strict penalties against officials responsible for non-compliant construction following a fatal building collapse in Mustafabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 14:32 IST
Delhi's Quest for Transparency: Tackling Water Woes & Construction Hazards
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an initiative aimed at combating corruption and inefficiency in Delhi's water supply, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday flagged off 1,111 GPS-enabled water tankers. Through the introduction of a new mobile application, residents can now monitor these tankers' locations, aiming to eliminate the notorious 'tanker mafia' and ensure transparency in water distribution.

Gupta openly criticized the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) administration for system leaks that allowed corruption to thrive under the guise of tanker mafias. According to her, the new system ensures that water, now more trackable than ever, reaches its intended destinations, boosting accountability and public trust.

Addressing another urgent concern, Gupta expressed dismay at recent tragic incidents due to unstable buildings. She emphasized holding responsible officials accountable for violations leading to weak constructions and called for stringent measures against contractors. This follows a grave building collapse in Mustafabad that claimed four lives, underscoring the need for safety enforcement in construction practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025