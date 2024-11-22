India-UK Trade Talks: A Promising Future for Bilateral Growth

The resumption of talks for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the United Kingdom, announced by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, is poised to bring transformative changes to bilateral trade relations. Richard Heald, Chair of the UK-India Business Council, emphasized its potential to pave the way for businesses entering the Indian market.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Heald noted that the FTA could significantly ease the pathway for companies seeking to establish a presence in India, fostering joint ventures and direct investments. The two-way investment flows are already robust, illustrating the mutual commercial interest aimed at enhancing cooperation for mutual benefit.

The comprehensive India-UK FTA is set to cover extensive subjects across 26 to 28 chapters. Heald mentioned that a few chapters remain under negotiation, with talks likely to progress in the coming year. He also acknowledged governmental initiatives promoting innovation and technology collaboration, highlighting the need for clear articulation of opportunities and due diligence for companies wishing to operate in India.

Emerging areas such as artificial intelligence, healthcare, defence, and agritech present notable opportunities for bilateral collaboration. Both governments are actively consulting their respective businesses to ensure mutual awareness of needs and capabilities. The Technology Securities Initiative (TSI), signed in July, illustrates the ongoing cooperation, particularly in sectors where the UK has strong capabilities, and India has corresponding needs.

Heald praised India's economic resilience and reform-driven environment, noting its high growth rate and political stability as confidence-boosting factors for potential investors. This stable landscape makes India an attractive destination for growth and investment, positioning the forthcoming FTA as a catalyst for stronger economic ties between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)