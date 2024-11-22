DPEL Expands Footprint with Vimlesh Industries Acquisition
Divine Power Energy Limited (DPEL) has announced a complete acquisition of Vimlesh Industries for Rs 70 crore. This strategic move aims to deepen DPEL's influence in the domestic electrical sector. The deal is expected to finalize in 60 days, making Vimlesh a wholly-owned subsidiary.
- Country:
- India
On Friday, Divine Power Energy Limited (DPEL) disclosed its decision to acquire Vimlesh Industries, by signing a share purchase agreement valued at Rs 70 crore.
The acquisition, targeting a 100 percent stake, aims to bolster DPEL's standing in the domestic electrical market. With the transaction slated for completion within 60 days, Vimlesh Industries will soon operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of DPEL.
Rajesh Giri, Managing Director of DPEL, emphasized the strategic benefits, stating that the acquisition will provide valuable synergies and expand their business footprint. Divine Power Energy is renowned for its industrial electrical wiring products across India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Path to a Terror-Free Nation: Zero Tolerance and Unified Action
Indian-Americans Celebrate Trump's Presidential Comeback, Hoping for Strengthened US-India Relations
Trump's Presidency Boosts India's Export Potential
Indian Investment Trends 2025: A Dive into PE, VC, and M&A Dynamics
India-Bhutan Ties Strengthened with Darranga ICP Launch