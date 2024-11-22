Left Menu

Climate Finance Dilemma: From Billions to Trillions

Increased climate finance for developing nations is proposed by developed countries, aiming for USD 250 billion annually by 2035. This figure falls short of the desired USD 1.3 trillion and is met with criticism. The deal emphasizes collective efforts, drawing mixed reactions from climate policy experts and observers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 22-11-2024 23:00 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 23:00 IST
Climate Finance Dilemma: From Billions to Trillions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

As the UN climate conference drew to a close, developed nations presented a proposal to increase climate finance for developing countries to USD 250 billion per year by 2035. This sum, however, pales in comparison to the robust USD 1.3 trillion annually that developing countries have been demanding starting in 2025.

The proposed increase, unveiled in a new draft climate finance package, reflects the first concrete figures from developed nations amid two weeks of intricate negotiations. Despite pressing for collective action to generate the funds, the proposal stops short of obligating developed countries solely. Instead, it underscores cooperation from all public and private sources to meet this target.

Climate experts view the proposal as a compromise, criticizing its reliance on private sector flows and its lack of commitment to grants or low-cost finance. Analysts argue that the proposed financial commitment fails to address the pressing climate adaptation needs of developing countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024