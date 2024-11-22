Left Menu

New York's Pioneering $9 Congestion Charge: A Game-Changer for Manhattan's Traffic Woes

The U.S. Transportation Department has approved New York's plan to impose a $9 congestion charge on Manhattan drivers. This initiative, aimed at reducing traffic and funding mass transit, will start on January 5. The charge is expected to significantly decrease vehicle entries into Manhattan, aiding transit improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 23:04 IST
In a significant move to tackle Manhattan's notorious traffic congestion, the U.S. Transportation Department greenlighted New York's plan to introduce a $9 congestion charge starting Jan. 5. Governor Kathy Hochul revived this initiative, a first in the U.S., to bolster mass transit funding and slash vehicle numbers.

The charge, applicable during daytime for passenger vehicles south of 60th Street, replaces a proposed $15 toll initially set for implementation on June 30. The Federal Highway Administration confirmed no extra environmental review is required for this move, which aligns with assessments completed in 2023.

Comparisons are drawn to London's 2003 implementation of a similar fee. New York officials anticipate a reduction of at least 80,000 vehicles daily entering the zone, alleviating what is the most congested U.S. district. With President-elect Trump opposing the charge, Hochul maintains it is vital for upgrading subway and bus services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

