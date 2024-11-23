Scooter Surge: Two-Wheelers Outshine Motorcycles in FY25
The two-wheeler market in India, led by scooters, has shown robust growth this fiscal year, according to a report by Motilal Oswal. Scooters registered an 18.4% rise in sales year-to-date for FY25, while motorcycles rose by 13%. The report flags caution over potential moderation in growth.
A recent report by Motilal Oswal highlights a notable surge in the scooter segment of India's two-wheeler market, outpacing motorbikes with an impressive 18.4% year-on-year growth for FY25. In contrast, the motorcycle segment recorded a respectable, yet lower, growth of approximately 13% for the same period.
The report emphasizes the dominance of internal combustion engine (ICE) two-wheelers, which posted a solid 14.6% growth in the year to date for FY25. This growth starkly overshadows the passenger vehicle (PV) segment's tepid 0.6% expansion, underlining the popularity of two-wheelers among consumers.
While the larger two-wheeler segment continues to thrive, caution remains as analysts suggest possible growth moderation for the remainder of the fiscal year. Nevertheless, the consistent demand for scooters and strong performance in key motorcycle sub-segments illustrate the resilience and shifting consumer preferences driving the automotive market in India.
