India-Asean Trade Talks: Strengthening Economic Ties
The next review meeting for the India-Asean Free Trade Agreement is scheduled for February 2025 in Jakarta. The ongoing negotiations aim to enhance trade between India and ASEAN, which currently holds an 11% share in India's global trade. The review addresses market access, rules, and barriers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2024 14:50 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 14:50 IST
The India-Asean Free Trade Agreement is set for another round of talks in February 2025, aiming to bolster trade relations between India and the ASEAN bloc, a key trading partner.
With bilateral trade valued at USD 121 billion in 2023-24, the discussions focus on market access, trade rules, and eliminating barriers.
The ASEAN group, including nations like Indonesia and Thailand, represents significant trade partners, and this review is seen as crucial for addressing Indian businesses' concerns over the trade pact.
