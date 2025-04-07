Tharoor Urges Swift Trade Negotiations Amid Stock Market Turmoil

In response to Monday's stock market plummet triggered by the US's reciprocal tariffs on Indian imports, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor implored the Indian government to commence bilateral trade negotiations. The Sensex's dramatic fall of over 2,200 points has sparked global trade war anxieties.

Speaking at Ahmedabad Airport, Tharoor assured that India would avoid recession due to its 5.4% economic growth, though he acknowledged broad concern. He highlighted the widespread impact of US President Trump's tariff decisions, noting adverse effects on global markets, including America's.

Tharoor emphasized the importance of swift negotiations to mitigate economic harm, while expressing uncertainty about potential benefits from US tariffs on other countries. The urgency and unpredictability of the situation, he noted, make it imperative to prepare and adjust strategies quickly.

