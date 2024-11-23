Delhi's Battle Against Vehicle Pollution: Record Challans Issued

Delhi's battle against vehicle pollution intensified as over 1.64 lakh challans totaling Rs 164 crore were issued for lacking valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates from October 1 to November 22, according to traffic police data.

The crackdown included impounding 6,531 outdated petrol and diesel vehicles, and prosecuting 872 vehicles carrying construction and demolition waste without covering. The fines stand at Rs 10,000 for lacking PUCC and Rs 20,000 for transporting uncovered waste.

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ajay Chaudhary emphasized the importance of enforcing these measures to curb vehicular pollution. Under the Graded Response Action Plan Stage 4, measures such as restricting truck entries and halting public project constructions aim to improve air quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)