Delhi's Battle Against Vehicle Pollution: Record Challans Issued
In Delhi, over 1.64 lakh challans worth Rs 164 crore were issued for vehicles without valid Pollution Under Control certificates. Police intensified checks this winter, impounding thousands of old vehicles and prosecuting those transporting materials improperly. The stringent measures come under the Graded Response Action Plan to combat severe air pollution.
Delhi's battle against vehicle pollution intensified as over 1.64 lakh challans totaling Rs 164 crore were issued for lacking valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates from October 1 to November 22, according to traffic police data.
The crackdown included impounding 6,531 outdated petrol and diesel vehicles, and prosecuting 872 vehicles carrying construction and demolition waste without covering. The fines stand at Rs 10,000 for lacking PUCC and Rs 20,000 for transporting uncovered waste.
Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ajay Chaudhary emphasized the importance of enforcing these measures to curb vehicular pollution. Under the Graded Response Action Plan Stage 4, measures such as restricting truck entries and halting public project constructions aim to improve air quality.
