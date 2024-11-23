Tragic Collision: Auto Rickshaw Crash Claims Five Lives in Anantapur
An APSRTC bus collided with an auto rickshaw in Garladinne, Anantapur district, resulting in five fatalities and eight injuries. The victims were laborers returning to their village of Putluru. A police investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.
In a tragic accident in Garladinne, located in Anantapur district, five laborers lost their lives and eight others sustained injuries when an auto rickshaw collided with an APSRTC bus on Saturday.
The collision occurred as the group was returning to Putluru village after a day of work. According to the police, the auto rickshaw driver failed to see the speeding bus behind a truck, leading to the deadly crash.
The auto, carrying thirteen people including the driver, was struck by the bus traveling from Dharmavaram to Hyderabad. A police investigation has been launched, and a case has been registered regarding the incident.
