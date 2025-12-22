Tragic Collision on Purvanchal Expressway

In a tragic incident on the Purvanchal Expressway, three individuals lost their lives while seven others sustained injuries after a car collided with a stationary truck on Monday morning. The accident took place near milestone 142.9 close to Darpipur in the Jaisinghpur area, according to police.

The truck, which was carrying cattle feed to Bihar, had been parked on the expressway due to a broken axle. Thick fog obscured visibility, causing a car traveling from Lucknow to Azamgarh to crash into it, said Circle Officer R K Chaturvedi.

The crash's impact was catastrophic, with the car's front severely damaged. The deceased were identified as Sikandar, Shambhunath, and Surendra, all residents of Azamgarh. Meanwhile, the injured were rushed to Ambedkar Nagar Hospital for further medical attention, and authorities have sent the bodies for post-mortem examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)