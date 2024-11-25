Adani Group's Financial Strength Amid Legal Challenges

Adani's business empire proudly reported to investors on Monday about robust financial results and diminished dependency on borrowing. Despite being embroiled in legal issues over alleged bribery, the conglomerate highlights continued profit growth and strong cash flows as key components of its strategy going forward.

The Adani Group revealed that equity now constitutes almost two-thirds of its total assets, showcasing a significant shift from five years ago. With substantial investment in recent months, the company sees reduced necessity for external debt to fund its ambitious projects set over the coming decade.

Investors were reassured with details about the firm's liquidity, showing enough funds to handle debt servicing for at least 12 months. Additionally, the Adani portfolio's ability to pay future obligations from existing operations minimizes external borrowing needs, illustrating a dependable financial framework.

