Left Menu

Dollar Dips as U.S. Treasury Pick Calms Bond Markets

The dollar softened as Scott Bessent's selection for U.S. Treasury secretary reassured bond markets, lowering yields and trimming the dollar's rate advantage. Markets anticipate diverging rate policies between the ECB and Fed, while Bessent favors a strong dollar, rendering any currency pullback potentially short-lived.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 10:25 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 10:25 IST
Dollar Dips as U.S. Treasury Pick Calms Bond Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar has seen a slight decrease in its recent rise following the appointment of Scott Bessent as U.S. Treasury secretary. His fiscal conservatism calmed bond markets, leading to a dip in yields, which affected the dollar's rate advantage. Bessent, however, supports a strong dollar, questioning the persistence of this weakening.

The dollar's recent surge marked just the third time in 21st century history that it rose for eight consecutive weeks. Despite this, many technical indicators suggest the currency is overbought, sparking expectations of consolidation. The dollar index fell by 0.5% to 106.950, retreating from its peak, while other currencies like the euro and yen made gains.

In global markets, Eurozone surveys indicate manufacturing weaknesses, contrasting with stronger performances in the U.S., widening rate differentials benefiting the dollar. The European Central Bank may adopt more aggressive easing, whereas expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts have diminished. Cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, are seeing changes in anticipation of regulatory shifts under the Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024