Left Menu

IGF Middle East & Africa 2024: Crafting 'Limitless Horizons' in Dubai

At the India Global Forum's flagship Middle East & Africa 2024 event in Dubai, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman praised IGF's role in building global partnerships. The event will propel collaborations between India, the Middle East, and Africa leveraging technology and innovation to drive growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 25-11-2024 10:39 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 10:39 IST
IGF Middle East & Africa 2024: Crafting 'Limitless Horizons' in Dubai
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

India Global Forum's Middle East & Africa 2024 event in Dubai is set to commence, lauded for its role in fostering global partnerships. Praised by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, IGF has been crucial in creating platforms for a deeper understanding of India and building cross-border connections.

Themed 'Limitless Horizons', the two-day forum aims to strengthen ties between India, the Middle East, and Africa, exploring endless opportunities in technology, finance, and sustainability. Key sessions will highlight policies aiding technological advancement, featuring speeches from top global leaders, including India's Commerce Minister and UAE's AI Minister.

The event will bring together over 200 speakers and 1,000 participants engaging in diverse discussions, from climate change and AI to digital economies. It includes exclusive dialogues, forums, and dinners to channel the growing momentum between the involved regions into actionable outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024