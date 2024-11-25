IGF Middle East & Africa 2024: Crafting 'Limitless Horizons' in Dubai
At the India Global Forum's flagship Middle East & Africa 2024 event in Dubai, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman praised IGF's role in building global partnerships. The event will propel collaborations between India, the Middle East, and Africa leveraging technology and innovation to drive growth.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
India Global Forum's Middle East & Africa 2024 event in Dubai is set to commence, lauded for its role in fostering global partnerships. Praised by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, IGF has been crucial in creating platforms for a deeper understanding of India and building cross-border connections.
Themed 'Limitless Horizons', the two-day forum aims to strengthen ties between India, the Middle East, and Africa, exploring endless opportunities in technology, finance, and sustainability. Key sessions will highlight policies aiding technological advancement, featuring speeches from top global leaders, including India's Commerce Minister and UAE's AI Minister.
The event will bring together over 200 speakers and 1,000 participants engaging in diverse discussions, from climate change and AI to digital economies. It includes exclusive dialogues, forums, and dinners to channel the growing momentum between the involved regions into actionable outcomes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Canon Hosts Second Executive Circle in Cyprus, Celebrating Innovation for Sustainable Growth
MAHE's 32nd Convocation Celebrates Academic Excellence and Innovation
Vantage Markets Shines as 'Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform' at Forex Expo Dubai 2024
Dubai Rallies Urgent Aid for Lebanon Amid Escalating Crisis
Prixcart's Solar Surge: A Journey of Innovation and Expansion