IGF Middle East & Africa 2024: Crafting 'Limitless Horizons' in Dubai

India Global Forum's Middle East & Africa 2024 event in Dubai is set to commence, lauded for its role in fostering global partnerships. Praised by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, IGF has been crucial in creating platforms for a deeper understanding of India and building cross-border connections.

Themed 'Limitless Horizons', the two-day forum aims to strengthen ties between India, the Middle East, and Africa, exploring endless opportunities in technology, finance, and sustainability. Key sessions will highlight policies aiding technological advancement, featuring speeches from top global leaders, including India's Commerce Minister and UAE's AI Minister.

The event will bring together over 200 speakers and 1,000 participants engaging in diverse discussions, from climate change and AI to digital economies. It includes exclusive dialogues, forums, and dinners to channel the growing momentum between the involved regions into actionable outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)