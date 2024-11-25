Markets React to Scott Bessent’s Nomination as U.S. Treasury Secretary
The appointment of Scott Bessent as U.S. Treasury Secretary has sparked varied reactions in Asian and global markets. Known for his fiscal hawk stance, Bessent's policies focus on reducing the deficit and sustaining economic growth while advocating tariffs and a strong dollar to tackle trade deficits.
Scott Bessent's nomination as U.S. Treasury Secretary has dominated conversational topics within Asian and global markets, bringing feelings of relief with his fiscal conservative approach. His nomination has influenced a drop of 6 basis points in 10-year Treasury yields upon announcement.
Bessent aims to cut the U.S. budget deficit to 3% of GDP while tackling the national debt by reducing spending and promoting economic growth. His rhetoric supports gradual tariff implementation and a stronger dollar, despite previous suggestions of devaluation to mitigate trade deficits.
The global market landscape shows a notable divergence between U.S. and European economies. As skepticism remains, Bessent's strategies are key in shaping market expectations with scheduled ECB and BoE official appearances expected to offer further insights this week.
(With inputs from agencies.)
