Tragic DHL Plane Crash in Lithuania

A tragic incident unfolded as a DHL cargo plane crashed into a residential house near Vilnius airport in Lithuania early Monday, resulting in one fatality and three injuries aboard the aircraft. The operation, handled by SWIFT airline, originated from Leipzig, Germany, before disaster struck roughly at 0330 GMT.

The aircraft involved in the crash was identified as a Boeing 737-400, according to an airport spokesperson. Emergency services responded promptly, evacuating twelve residents from the impacted home, all of whom survived the terrifying ordeal.

Authorities and rescue services reported the aircraft skidded at least 100 meters before colliding with the house. Firefighters attended the smoking structure as police and medical teams secured the area. An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway, with several main roads closed as a precaution.

