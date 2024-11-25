Citywide CNG Price Surge: Election Dynamics in India

In a strategic move linked with the electoral calendar, CNG prices in Mumbai and several other Indian cities have been increased by Rs 2 per kg, according to city gas firms. However, users in Delhi, which is nearing elections, are temporarily spared from the hike.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd, responsible for retailing CNG to automobiles and supplying household kitchens in Delhi, announced a Rs 2 per kg price increase over the weekend. Notably, cities like Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram have witnessed a rise in prices, but Delhi remains untouched, likely due to the approaching polls.

Following the completion of Maharashtra's assembly elections, Mahanagar Gas Ltd, the city gas retailer in Mumbai, raised CNG prices in Mumbai and surrounding areas by Rs 2 per kg. This decision comes after a period of unchanged prices despite a 20 percent rise in input costs, necessitating an adjustment to Rs 77 per kg starting November 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)