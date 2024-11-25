Left Menu

Citywide CNG Price Surge: Election Dynamics in India

CNG prices in Mumbai and other cities have increased by Rs 2 per kg, although Delhi has not seen a hike due to upcoming elections. Indraprastha Gas Ltd raised prices elsewhere, while Mahanagar Gas Ltd increased Mumbai prices post-elections. The rise is attributed to increased input costs and limited gas supplies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 12:51 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 12:51 IST
Citywide CNG Price Surge: Election Dynamics in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move linked with the electoral calendar, CNG prices in Mumbai and several other Indian cities have been increased by Rs 2 per kg, according to city gas firms. However, users in Delhi, which is nearing elections, are temporarily spared from the hike.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd, responsible for retailing CNG to automobiles and supplying household kitchens in Delhi, announced a Rs 2 per kg price increase over the weekend. Notably, cities like Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram have witnessed a rise in prices, but Delhi remains untouched, likely due to the approaching polls.

Following the completion of Maharashtra's assembly elections, Mahanagar Gas Ltd, the city gas retailer in Mumbai, raised CNG prices in Mumbai and surrounding areas by Rs 2 per kg. This decision comes after a period of unchanged prices despite a 20 percent rise in input costs, necessitating an adjustment to Rs 77 per kg starting November 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024