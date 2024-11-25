Left Menu

DEKRA Ventures into Centennial Milestone with Bold Growth Plans

DEKRA, a leader in testing, inspection, and certification, celebrates its 100th anniversary with record sales and strategic growth plans for 2024 and beyond. Despite challenges such as economic recession and skilled labor shortages, DEKRA is expanding in areas like cybersecurity, AI, and hydrogen economy. New investments include a battery testing lab and Wi-Fi testing facilities.

DEKRA is entering its centenary year on a resilient note, having surpassed a €4 billion sales milestone in 2023. CEO Stan Zurkiewicz outlined plans for continued growth despite industry challenges such as a recession in Germany and skilled labor shortages across Europe.

The company's core business in Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) grew significantly, with high growth registered in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. New strategic areas focused on future mobility, sustainability, cybersecurity, and AI are bolstering DEKRA's market position.

Investments in state-of-the-art facilities, such as a new battery testing lab in Germany and a Wi-Fi testing lab, underline DEKRA's commitment to innovation. Additionally, DEKRA is expanding into the emerging hydrogen economy and enhancing its cybersecurity offerings globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

