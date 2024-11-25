Left Menu

Zomato Set to Join BSE Sensex in Landmark Move

Shares of Zomato, the online food delivery company, surged nearly 4% after news surfaced of its inclusion in the BSE Sensex. This change, set for December 23, 2024, will see Zomato replace JSW Steel. This marks a significant milestone for Zomato following a year of impressive growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 18:01 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 18:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Shares of Zomato, an online food delivery company, surged nearly 4% on Monday as investors responded to news of its upcoming inclusion in the BSE benchmark Sensex.

The stock saw a remarkable rise, gaining 3.58% to close at Rs 273.60 and peaking at Rs 284.30 during the day's trading session.

Zomato is set to replace JSW Steel on December 23, 2024, as announced by Asia Index Private Ltd. This move signifies a significant achievement for Zomato, capping a year of notable market rally for the firm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

