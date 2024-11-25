Zomato Set to Join BSE Sensex in Landmark Move

Shares of Zomato, an online food delivery company, surged nearly 4% on Monday as investors responded to news of its upcoming inclusion in the BSE benchmark Sensex.

The stock saw a remarkable rise, gaining 3.58% to close at Rs 273.60 and peaking at Rs 284.30 during the day's trading session.

Zomato is set to replace JSW Steel on December 23, 2024, as announced by Asia Index Private Ltd. This move signifies a significant achievement for Zomato, capping a year of notable market rally for the firm.

